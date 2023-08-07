Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief and Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Akhilesh Yadav on Monday requested the Speaker to allow his party to speak about the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

“This is a serious issue the way things happened in Manipur. But we are even unable to move a resolution for condemnation (ninda prastab) on the violence. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country and the Prime Minister comes from this state (as an MP). There is no place in this world where Manipur violence has not been condemned. Can we expect that leader of this House speak something on Manipur,” said the SP chief, requesting the speaker.

However the Speaker, Satish Mahana was heard saying that the Manipur matter was not part of the business of the House when Akhilesh Yadav was speaking on the floor of the House.

"If the opposition has any issues, they can come to us and govt is ready to discuss and hold a debate...if the opposition wants a positive discussion for people's interest, govt is ready to answer all their questions...", said UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya earlier today.

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced today.

Besides SP, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) too demanded a discussion on the Manipur violence. (ANI)

