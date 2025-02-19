Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday emphasized the importance of the session's smooth conduct for public welfare, urging the opposition to fulfil its role responsibly.

"The smooth conduct of the session is important for the welfare of the people. The opposition should fulfil its responsibility and advise the government. They even have the right to criticise if it is needed. As the Speaker, I assure you that everyone will get a fair chance to raise their issues," he said.

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party and Congress MLAs raised the 'Go Back Governor' slogan in the Uttar Pradesh state assembly as Governor Anandibesn Patel addressed the assembly.

Samajwadi Party leaders protested in front of the state legislative assembly against the deaths which happened during the Mahakumbh stampede.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the opposition to cooperate so that the session could run peacefully until March 5.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "It is not only the responsibility of the government but also the responsibility of the opposition to run the session smoothly. The standards that the double-engine BJP government has set in the last about 8 years for the development of UP are unprecedented. Its glimpse is seen through the speech as well as through the discussions inside the House. Naturally, the frustrated and disappointed opposition tries to run away from discussing these issues and tries to create obstacles in the proceedings of the House. If the opposition helps in taking forward the meaningful discussion, then I guess that this can be a very good session."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Governor expressed grief over the stampede during her speech on Tuesday.

Expressing sorrow over the unfortunate incident on Mauni Amavasya, the Governor said, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy." She extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

However, she also praised how the Mahakumbh mela, the largest gathering of people in the world, embodies the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' (ANI)

