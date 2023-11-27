Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has sought the support of all parties in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House during the winter session beginning on Tuesday.

The Speaker, according to a statement issued here, said a positive atmosphere will be created in the House with the cooperation of all parties for the smooth conduct of the proceedings.

"The new set of rules of the House released today have been made with the consent of everyone. We all will follow it," Mahana said while addressing an all-party meeting.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured full cooperation of the ruling party in the smooth conduct of the session and said the House is an important medium to express the aspirations of the people.

He said the rich discussions held in the state Assembly have become an inspiration for other Assemblies across the country.

"The longer the House runs, the more it will help in the prosperity of democratic values," he said.

The chief minister also assured everyone that the government would participate in all the discussions and answer all questions while trying to find solutions as per the suggestions.

During the meeting, the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023 was also released.

The meeting was attended by Manoj Kumar Pandey of the Samajwadi Party, Ram Niwas Verma of the Apna Dal (S), Rajpal Baliyan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad Party, Aradhana Mishra Mona of the Congress, and Uma Shankar Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party among others.

