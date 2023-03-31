Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will take suggestions from IIM faculty on better management in the house in view of the changing technology, Speaker Satish Mahana said on Friday.

Speaking in a press conference held to mark the completion of his one-year term as Speaker, Mahana said many other schemes are also on the anvil including a 'Best Legislator Award' which will be given on the basis of conduct, activity, and participation of the assembly members.

"The role of management has increased in the changing era of technology therefore experts from Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be called in 'Legislative' (legislature) to take suggestions for better management," Mahana said.

The other measures that the UP assembly has been considering taking is the amendment and simplification of the 'Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules of the Legislative Assembly' and installation of photographs of all members in the house.

Mahana said that the construction of the new assembly will also start soon, for which a budget of Rs 50 crore has been made and the process of site selection has begun.

The 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh was constituted on March 11, 2022 and Mahana was unanimously elected as its speaker on March 29, 2022.

Mahana, an MLA for eight consecutive times, completed his tenure on March 29.

He said that earlier the public used to discuss governments, but it is for the first time they are discussing the changing nature of the Vidhan sabha.

