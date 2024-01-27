Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): In response to the overwhelming influx of devotees, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued the schedule for Aarti and Darshan, ensuring a structured and harmonious experience for devotees visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As per the schedule, the Aarti and Darshan timings include Shringaar Aarti which will commence at 4:30 in the morning followed by Mangala Aarti which is scheduled at 6.30 in the morning.

The Darshan for devotees will start from 7 am onwards, according to Vishwa Hindu Parishad's spokesperson and media in-charge Sharad Sharma.

To accommodate varying schedules and preferences, the Trust has curated a comprehensive itinerary, ensuring devotees can partake in spiritual rituals and seek blessings at different times throughout the day.

This includes Bhog Aarti which is scheduled at noon and Evening Aarti which will commence at 7.30 pm.

Following the Evening Aarti, devotees can partake in the Bhog Aarti (Second Session) at 8 pm and Shayan Aarti at 10 pm will conclude the day's rituals, the Trust said on Friday.

Earlier on January 25, the frenzy and fervour among the visiting devotees and locals were as noticeable as it was on January 23 when the temple was opened for darshan.

The temple witnessed surging footfalls following the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla and the grand opening on January 22.

The huge influx of devotees was not just seen at the Ram Temple but at the adjoining Hanuman Garhi Temple as well. The devotees, in their thousands, were seen offering laddus to Lord Hanuman and distributing the 'prasad' among themselves.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the elaborate 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony', which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony on January 22. (ANI)

