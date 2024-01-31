Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): An MP MLA Court here on Wednesday acquitted Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and six others in a 2019 robbery case.

The case was related to an alleged robbery at a house in the Dungarpur Basti area of Rampur in 2019.

"Azam Khan, along with seven other individuals, have been acquitted by the court. They were accused of demolishing houses and looting Rs 15,000 therefrom. Azam Khan was added as an accused in the case under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) after a year. He was not the primary suspect in the case. At the time of the alleged incident, Azam Khan was the MP of Rampur," Azam Khan's Advocate Nasir Sultan told ANI.

After the court's verdict, Azam Khan was taken from Rampur to Sitapur under heavy police presence. Azam Khan is currently a prisoner in Sitapur Jail. (ANI)

