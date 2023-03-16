Etah (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an alleged fake doctor after a two-and-a-half-month-old boy died after he conducted a minor surgery on him, police said on Thursday.

The baby died on Wednesday due to excessive bleeding after Tilak Singh operated on him. It has been alleged that Singh did not inform the family about the baby's death and fled, a police official said.

Chief Medical Officer Umesh Chandra Tripathi said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and he has also ordered a probe into it.

