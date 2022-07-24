Saharanpur (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) The scheduled programme to shower flower petals on Kanwad pilgrims from helicopter was cancelled here on Saturday owing to bad weather, a district administration official said.

Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh told PTI, "The helicopter, which was to come from Gurugram to shower petals on kanwad pilgrims in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar, could not come due to bad weather."

Also Read | 8 Out of 19 Assam Workers Who Went Missing Near India-China Border in Arunachal Pradesh Found & Rescued From Jungle After 18 Days.

He added that according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, flower petals were to be showered over kanwariyas returning with water of the river Ganga from Rishikesh, for which the administration had made arrangements.

However, the programme was cancelled on Saturday due to bad weather, Singh said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rains: After Heavy Rainfall In Several Parts CM Bhupesh Baghel In Action Mode, Instructs Officials to Be Ready with Relief Measures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)