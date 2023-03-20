Maharajganj (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A 37-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border here on Monday for allegedly trying to cross over into India without valid documents, a senior official said.

Riyaz Molal, who was on his way to India from Nepal, was arrested without valid documents by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal and the police in the Nichlaul area, Superintendent of Police Mahrajganj Dr Kaustubh said.

A case has been registered and the intelligence bureau has been informed about the matter, the SP added.

