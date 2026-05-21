India News | UP: Bijnor Teenager Rescued from JK's Kupwara; Police Question Youth over Alleged Conversion to Islam

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): A 17-year-old minor boy from Bijnor, whose alleged religious conversion in Jammu and Kashmir sparked widespread controversy, has been safely rescued by police and brought back for further investigation.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha confirmed the development on Thursday, stating that the youth is currently being questioned to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his travel to Kupwara and the subsequent claims of conversion.

Also Read | Calling Husband 'Impotent' Not Defamation if Backed by Medical Proof, Says Allahabad High Court.

"On May 18, 2026, a person filed a complaint at Kotwali Police Station alleging that his minor son was taken to Jammu and Kashmir by another accused and forcibly converted there. The victim has been safely rescued from Jammu and Kashmir and is being extensively questioned," SP Jha said.

According to the official, the teenager claims to have visited his home in Bijnor roughly two weeks ago before returning to the valley.

Also Read | Falta Assembly Election 2026: 20.47% Voting Till 9 AM in West Bengal; Trinamool Congress Polling Agents Missing From Booths.

"He claims to have visited home about two weeks ago. Upon returning, he was reportedly converted at a mosque in Kupwara District on May 15. Detailed questioning is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken," SP Jha added.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking about the incident, Circle Officer (CO) Sangram Singh said the complaint was filed today at the Kotwali Nagar PS and that the alleged conversion took place in Kupwara city of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today, an application was submitted at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station by Krishna Kumar, a resident of Bahadarpur village, stating that a few years ago, his son Vishal had gone to Kupwara, Kashmir, to learn the barber's trade alongside Waseem, a resident of Kazipada. He has now learned that his son has undergone a religious conversion. Acting immediately upon this information, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law," CO Singh said.

Detailing the background of the incident, the complainant and the victim's father, Krishna Kumar, stated that the family had trusted the accused due to a long-standing professional association, leaving them with no initial reason to suspect any ulterior motives.

"My son is a minor. The boy Waseem, son of Liyaqat from the Kajiwala family, had taken my son away from home to teach him the salon trade. Over the past three to four years, he visited our home periodically, at intervals of six to eight months. During this time, he also gave us money. We never had any reason to doubt that he would take such a drastic step," Kumar said.

According to the family, the matter came to light unexpectedly through social media last week, prompting them to approach senior administrative and police authorities for immediate legal intervention.

"We became aware of this situation on the 15th. On the 15th, he sent a video via Instagram stating that he had adopted the Islamic faith. Yesterday, we lodged a formal report with the Superintendent of Police... My son is 17 years and 4 months old," the father added, as a comprehensive police investigation remains underway.

Meanwhile, Mohammadi, the mother of the accused youth Waseem, rejected the allegations, stating that her son is being falsely implicated in the matter.

Defending her son against the police complaint filed by the minor's family, Mohammadi stated that the claims are entirely baseless and that her son had no regular contact with the victim over the last two and a half years.

"... All this is wrong. My child would never do something like this... I am in constant touch with Waseem... These are false accusations against my child... Vishal wasn't with my son for the last 2.5 years," Mohammadi told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)