Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Two Bike-borne men robbed Rs 30 lakhs from an electronic showroom in the Ghukna area of Police Station Sihani gate area here, said police officials on Monday.

Police received information about the robbery incident on the night of April 23. The police team and officials reached the incident spot immediately, said Ravi Kumar Singh, ACP Sihani Gate.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Police questioned the victim and investigated the CCTVs, said police.

A case has been registered against 2 persons for robbing Rs 30 lakhs from an electronic showroom, said ACP.

Also Read | American Airlines Urination Case: Drunk Indian Passenger Urinates on Co-Passenger on New York-Delhi Flight.

A police investigation is underway and soon the incident will be unveiled, said ACP.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)