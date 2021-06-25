Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A woman was killed while her husband was rescued after their bike fell into the Ganga canal near Sathedi village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place under Ratanpuri police station area on Thursday night when Shalu (23) and her husband Gaurav Tyagi were returning to Ghaziabad from Haridwar, they said.

Police said the body of the woman has been recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)