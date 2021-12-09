Lucknow Dec 9 (PTI) BJP MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat, Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari, has been disqualified from the membership of the UP Assembly following his conviction in a 28-year-old case, Vidhan Sabha secretariat said here on Thursday.

Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

Also Read | Italian Competition Authority Fines Amazon USD 1.3 Billion for Abusing Its Market Position.

According to a notification issued by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary, Gosaiganj seat will be considered vacated from October 18, 2021.

Special Judge Puja Singh of MP/MLA court Ayodhya had delivered the verdict on October 18 after which Tiwari was taken in custody and sent to jail.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Wedding Ceremony: RJD Leader Marries Long-Time Friend Rachel In New Delhi; View Pics.

The court had also slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on him.

A case was lodged against Tiwari in 1992 by Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi, the then Principal of Saket Degree College in Ayodhya at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, accusing him of using a fake mark sheet to get admission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)