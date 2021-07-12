Bahraich (UP) Jul 12 (PTI) BJP MLA from Mahsi assembly constituency of Bahraich district, Sureshwar Singh, on Monday alleged he received a death threat over an internet call.

A case has been registered in this connection, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said here, adding that investigations are underway.

"Last night (Sunday) from 10.21 pm to 10.45 pm, someone called on my mobile number several times from an internet number. The phone was received twice and the caller said that he has got a 'supari' (contract) to kill me. He said that I will be targeted at my own petrol pump," Sureshwar Singh told PTI.

Besides informing local administration and police officials, the legislator has written to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, demanding a high-level inquiry.

"I had personally informed the superintendent of police and the district magistrate of Bahraich on phone in the night itself. Along with this, I have also sent a letter to the additional chief secretary (Home) through e-mail, demanding a high level inquiry. I have received two calls from the ACS Home office in Lucknow," the MLA said.

Local police stations have been alerted, the ASP said.

