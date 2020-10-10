Kanpur (UP) Oct 10 (PTI) The bodies of a man and a woman, whose families were opposed to their relationship, were found hanging from a tree in the servants' quarters inside the District Magistrate's compound here on Saturday, police said.

Police said no suicide note has been found and the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Superintendent of Police (east), Raj Kumar Agarwal said the 28-year-old man and the 21-year-woman, who were neighbours, were said to be in love and wanted to get married but their parents disapproved of their relationship as the man belonged to backward caste while the woman belonged to the scheduled caste.

The matter came to light in the morning when their bodies were found hanging from a tree, the SP said.

Preliminary probe confirmed that both had left their houses early in the morning and spent some time together before taking the extreme step.

After getting information, Kotwali police reached the spot. The bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy, they said.

