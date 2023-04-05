Banda (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) The body of a 26-year-old differently-abled man was recovered from a well here on Wednesday, police said.

The police said the man, identified as Bihari, committed suicide by jumping into the well situated near his house in Kharonch village, officials said.

Also Read | Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Calcutta High Court Directs Mamata Banerjee Government To Deploy Central Armed Forces in West Bengal.

The brother of the deceased has expressed apprehension that he was murdered, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Naraini, Nitin Kumar said the clothes and the mobile phone of the deceased were kept on the platform of the well.

Also Read | Delhi Court Rejects Wife's Application for Rs 50,000 Maintenance From Husband Under Domestic Violence Act.

Prima facie the young man appears to have committed suicide by jumping into the well. However, the elder brother of the deceased has alleged that he was murdered and the body was thrown in the well, Kumar said.

"Police are waiting for the postmortem report and further action will be taken after that," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)