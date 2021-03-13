Ghaziabad, Mar 13 (PTI) A man was arrested after a video went viral showing him beating up a teenage boy from another community for drinking water inside a temple in Ghaziabad, police said on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh raised the issue on his Twitter handle by sharing a clip of the video.

In the video, the accused man is seen asking the name of the victim and questioning him for entering the religious place. Immediately after that, he is seen hurling abuses at him and later beating him up.

On Friday night, police arrested the accused identified as Shringee Nandan Yadav who is being interrogated, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

He added that these type of activities will not be tolerated and warned that such persons will be penalised.

In another viral video, a person is seen cooking chapati on a tandoor and spitting on it before serving it during a betrothal ceremony in Bhojpur area of the district. Police arrested the accused identified as Mohsin, a resident of Muradnagar.

Both the accused in the separate incidents have been sent to jail, the SSP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)