Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) The BSP on Monday expelled its Chillupar MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, his elder brother and former MP Kushal Tiwari from the party with immediate effect.

The party also expelled their relative and former chairman of the UP Legislative Council, Ganesh Shankar Pandey, a release issued by party's Gorakhpur mandal incharge Sudhir Kumar Bharti said.

These leaders have been expelled for creating indiscipline in the party and improper behaviour with senior leaders, Bharti said in the release.

According to reports in a section of media, Vinay Shankar Tiwari had recently met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow and there were speculations that he might part ways with the BSP.

Tiwari's family is considered to be having influence among the Brahmin voters in the Purvanchal region.PTI SAB

