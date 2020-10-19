Ghaziabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Shyam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital here on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, a doctor said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Jaunpur is being administered antiviral and antibiotic treatment at the Yashoda super specialty hospital in Kaushambi, the hospital's medical Superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI.

Also Read | New Cultural Policy Will Be an Instrument in Transforming Mindset of Society, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The BSP MP had fever, a sore throat, and cough following which he decided to get tested, Agarwal said.

A rapid antigen test was conducted in Jaunpur on Sunday and it confirmed that the MP was COVID-19 positive, he added.

Also Read | Porn Clip Shared From Phone of Goa Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar in WhatsApp Group, He Accuses Miscreants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)