Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP's Ramveer Singh won the Kundarki assembly seat defeating his nearest rival Mohammad Rizwan of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 1,44,791 votes, the Election Commission said.

According to the EC, Ramveer Singh got 1,70,371 votes, while SP's Mohammad Rizwan stood a distant second, bagging 25,580 votes.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: 'Modi Magic' Stumps MVA As PM Narendra Modi Leads Mahayuti to Back-to-Back Wins.

Chand Babu of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) came third, followed by AIMIM's Mohammad Varish.

BSP's Rafatulla secured fifth position getting 1,099 votes.

Also Read | 'Loss in Jharkhand Is Deeply Painful for Me': BJP Leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024.

Bypolls in Kundarki were necessitated following the election of its sitting MLA, SP's Ziaur Rehman, as the Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal parliamentary constituency earlier this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)