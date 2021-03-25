Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the establishment of two new police commissionerates in Varanasi and Kanpur.

Kanpur Dehat will be made Kanpur outer, while Varanasi Outer will be made Varanasi Grameen.

On January 13 last year, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved the proposal to set up police commissionerate system in the cities of Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida). (ANI)

