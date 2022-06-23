Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' was on Thursday hospitalised in Lucknow for an operation, according to his office.

The 48-year-old MLA from Prayagraj (South) has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI), his office said in a statement.

The cabinet minister took to social media to seek blessings of people and said he would regain health and will be back to their service soon.

"Got admitted to PGI today for a small operation in consultation with doctors. All necessary tests for heart, BP, sugar, blood have been done before the operation. The operation is scheduled for tomorrow morning with anesthesia! Whether big or small, an operation is an operation,” Gupta tweeted in Hindi.

Besides Industrial Development, he also holds the portfolios of Export Promotion, NRI, Investment Promotion in the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.

