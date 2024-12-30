New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The Centre on Monday assigned senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vitul Kumar to officiate charge for the post of Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF upon the retirement of the incumbent force chief Anish Dayal Singh on December 31, 2024.

Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as Special Director General of the CRPF.

Also Read | New Year 2025 Celebration Deadline: Bengaluru Police Permit Celebrations Only Until 1 AM on January 1, Deploy Over 11,000 Personnel for Security.

He will hold the position until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever comes earlier, according to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The competent authority has approved to assignment of the officiating charge for the post of Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Vitul Kumar, IPS(UP:93), Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force upon superannuation of Anish Dayal Singh, IPS (MA:88) on December 31, 2024 till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads the document.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Demands Bharat Ratna for Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Born on August 3, 1968, in Punjab's Bhatinda, Kumar holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics.

Throughout his career, Kumar has held various significant positions within the police force. He was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) on February 9, 2009, Inspector General (IG) on December 31, 2012, and Additional Director General (ADG) on January 1, 2018. In September 2024, he was appointed as Special Director General of the CRPF against existing vacancies till his retirement on August 31, 2028.

Kumar's service has been recognized with several honours, including the President's Police Medal (PPM) awarded on January 26, 2021, and the Police Medal (PM) on August 15, 2009. He has also received the Director General's Commendation Disc in Silver on January 26, 2016, and in Gold on January 26, 2018.

As of December 2024, following the retirement of the incumbent Director General, Anish Dayal Singh, Kumar has been assigned the officiating charge for the post of Director General of the CRPF. He will serve in this capacity until a regular appointment is made or until further orders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)