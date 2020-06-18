India News | UP Caps Virus Test Rate at Rs 2,500

Lucknow, Jun 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday capped the rate of a coronavirus test by private laboratories at Rs 2,500.

"A maximum Rs 2,500 has been fixed as a charge for a single-step test for coronavirus by private labs," an official statement issued here said.

"For quality audit, private labs will have to provide samples, whenever demanded for referral labs of medical colleges," it said.

"Charging above Rs 2,500 will be considered a violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," it added.

