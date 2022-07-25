Sambhal (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A case has been registered after 'kanwariyas' alleged that some people threw water or spat on them here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said on Monday evening, a group of 'kaanwar' pilgrims were passing through Khaggu Sarai when two of them alleged that someone had either thrown water at them or had spat at them.

The police present at the spot immediately pacified them, and asked them to proceed towards their onward destination, he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the IPC following the complaint and the matter is being probed, he said, adding that the situation in the area is peaceful.

