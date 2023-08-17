Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): A case has been registered by the Mathura-Vrindavan Municipality in connection with the case wherein five people died after a building collapsed near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, the official said.

Talking about the development into the case, Municipal Commissioner of Mathura-Vrindavan Municipality Anunaya Jha said that a notice has also been served to almost 60 dilapidated houses for repairing them.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Death Toll Increases to 71 After Floods and Landslides, Losses Worth Rs 7500 Crore, Rescue Operations Underway.

“Mathura-Vrindavan Municipality has registered an FIR in this case (death of five people in Vrindavan after a dilapidated house collapsed on them) in Mathura Police station. A notice has also been served to almost 60 dilapidated houses (for repairing them) and a survey of buildings and houses in bad shape that might collapse will also be constituted,” Jha said while talking to the reporters.

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a building collapsed near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Mathura, which led to the loss of five lives and left four others injured. The old structure was just around 200 metres far from the famous temple, which attracts lakhs of devotess every year.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged on Car Bonnet in Hanumangarh, BJP Attacks Ashok Gehlot Govt After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

A big chunk of a balcony collapsed on devotees walking past the house first and as work was underway to rescue those trapped under the debris, a wall of the building collapsed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)