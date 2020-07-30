Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to senior police and administrative officers through video conferencing on Wednesday to ensure security for the upcoming festivals and the event related to the laying of the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister directed to assure vigilance in each district in view of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha (Bakri Eid), Rakshabandhan, Ayodhya program, Janmashtami and Independence Day.

"Ensure security arrangements. Keep a close watch on anti-social elements," he added.

Celebration for the upcoming festivals and Ayodhya program on August 5 should be conducted peacefully in full compliance of COVID-19 protocol.

The officials were instructed regarding flood prevention and relief work, sanitation work and steps to be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Special arrangements should be made for sanitation in all the districts and uninterrupted power and water supply should also be ensured, the Chief Minister directed in the meeting.

Door-to-door survey and contact tracing should be done expeditiously and take services of NCC, NSS, Ex-servicemen, Civil Defense etc in the containment zones, he added.

By ensuring registration of street vendors on a large scale, they should be benefited under the Special Economic Package, Chief Minister Adityanath stated. (ANI)

