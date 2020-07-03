Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], July 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the eight policemen who were allegedly killed by criminals during an encounter in Kanpur.

"Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged their duties with unmatched courage. Their sacrifice will not go in vain," the Chief Minister said on Twitter.

Also Read | Tripura Board TBSE Madhyamik 2020 Result & Toppers List Declared: Dipayab Debnath Tops Class 10 Board Exams, Check Online Scores at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter are - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

Also, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), HC Awasthi had said in the morning that the operation is still underway to nab the criminals who had fled after shooting at the police. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Fake Tata Salt Manufacturing Unit in Prahladpur Bangar Area: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)