Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a Chinese national while he was trying to cross the India-Nepal border here without any valid documents, police said on Saturday.

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area here on Friday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aditya Kumar told PTI.

"During interrogation in police custody, the Chinese national could not produce any valid documents for his stay in India," he said.

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.

