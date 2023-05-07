Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him the "first engine" of BJP's double-engine government which belongs to Adani.

Singh's remark against PM Modi came on Saturday at a public gathering in UP's Ayodhya during campaigning for civic polls in the state. Singh accused the PM of favouring Gautam Adani, a business tycoon and offering him numerous projects.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Should Specify Which Engine Got How Much From 40% Commission in ‘Double-Engine Government’, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

"In this double-engine government, the first engine belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for whom this engine is working?" asked Singh and in reply the public said, "For Adani". "Airplanes, airports, seaports, coal, gas, electricity, water, cement and even the whole country belongs to Adani. Narendra Modi benefited his Gujarati friend Adani and made you people keep fighting over Hindu-Muslim," said Singh.

Singh asked the public whether they got Rs 15 lakh in their bank account. He accused the central government of making 1400 drugs, gas cylinders and necessary items costlier.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: EC Issues Advisory to Political Parties, Says 'No Print Advertisement Without Prior Clearance During Silence Period in State'.

On Saturday in Kanpur when asked about his response to a movie named 'The Kerala Story' Singh said, "Who has time to watch such films."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the double-engine government has made the best use of the locks made in Aligarh, by putting them on riots, making Uttar Pradesh completely free of riots completely. UP will undergo a second round of voting for municipal elections on May 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)