Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): A cleanliness drive was undertaken in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow on Sunday a day ahead of the Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, is set to be observed on April 14.

Dr Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of the untouchables, women, and labourers.

Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became India's first independent law minister, the principal architect of the Constitution of India and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today slammed opposition parties --Congress and Samajwadi Party for their silence over persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus.

Addressing the Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh, the State chief minister stressed the importance of protecting Hindus and addressing their concerns and stated that both parties' DNA was the same."No political party among Congress, Samajwadi Party and TMC raised voices in their (Bangladeshi Hindus) favour. Only the BJP raised its voice in their favour... We have to protect every Hindu...," said Adityanath, addressing the program.

He also highlighted the contributions of the constitutional icon, Dr BR Ambedkar. He referenced a book by former DGP Brijlal, comparing Ambedkar with Yogendra Nath Mandal, a Dalit leader who supported Pakistan.

"Three years ago, Rajya Sabha MP and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Brijlal had written a book. That book was based on a comparative study of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and two great Dalit warriors during the time of independence. On one side was Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and on the other side was Yogendra Nath Mandal... Yogendra Nath Mandal had supported Pakistan but he could not live there even for a year. Bangladeshi Hindus are still suffering the punishment for the actions of Yogendra Nath Mandal. All the tortured and oppressed Hindus living in Bangladesh are Dalits," said Adityanath.

The UP Chief Minister further criticised the opposition parties for undermining India's cultural heritage, citing the Samajwadi Party's praise for Jinnah and alleged disrespect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Adityanath also referenced the parties' actions in changing university names, suggesting a pattern of behaviour that contradicts national pride.

"The name of the BR Ambedkar University in Kannauj was also changed, but we worked to bring it back. Even today, these people are doing the same kind of work. The Samajwadi party praised Jinnah, insulted Chhatarpati Shivaji Maharaj and is doing the work of Aurangzeb's glorification board in Maharashtra.... The DNA of Congress and Samajawadi party is the same..." the Chief Minister stated. (ANI)

