Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, according to an official statement.

It was a courtesy visit, the statement added.

The visit came days after Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)