New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu, her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind and vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

The Uttar Pradesh government shared pictures of the three separate meetings.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Assam Sold Over 53 Lakh National Flags Worth Rs 16 Crore.

Murmu took over as the President on July 25 and Dhankhar will take over as the Vice President on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)