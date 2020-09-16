Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the kin of the lightning strike victims in Kaushambi and Ballia district, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

Adityanath expressed his condolences for the people who lost their lives and has ordered that all the injured should get proper treatment.

In June, as many as 24 people died due to lightning in the state. (ANI)

