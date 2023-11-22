Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday concluded his final public meeting in support of Alwar MP and BJP candidate Mahant Balaknath in Tijara and said that the BJP candidate will brighten the future of the constituency ahead of assembly polls in Rajasthan, to be held on November 25.

The residents welcomed Yogi with mobile lights, marking an unprecedented reception. Yogi Adityanath, who initiated the Rajasthan election campaign from Tijara, criticised the state government on issues of corruption, crime, and anarchy.

The CM said, "Rajasthan sarkar ke kaam nahi, 'kaarname' bol rahe hain. He expressed confidence in Baba Balaknath's ability to make 'Tijara a Sitara' and brighten its future. The CM also called upon people to make opposition candidates lose their deposits.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, UP Minister Dayashankar Singh, Girish Yadav, Haryana Minister Banwari Lal and ministers, MPs and MLAs of many states etc. were present at the public meeting.

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3.

Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar in 2018. The Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. (ANI)

