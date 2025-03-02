Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a review meeting of the Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign here.

Earlier in the day, ahead of their home leg at the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), the UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma and Capri Sports' Director Jinisha Sharma met CM Adityanath in Lucknow and invited him for the team's games taking place in Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

"We are extremely happy to receive the good wishes of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adiyanath ji. He has inspired our team to put our best foot forward as we move into our home leg games here in Lucknow. It would be a special moment for us to host him for our games and we are confident the team would make him and the state of Uttar Pradesh proud," said owner of UP Warriorz Jinisha Sharma, the UP Warriorz said in a statement.

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma further added, "It was an honour to meet the Chief Minister. We are extremely happy to receive his support and are grateful for his good wishes for the team."

The UP Warriorz are gearing up for their home stretch in Lucknow in Season three of the WPL. Led by Uttar Pradesh's very own Deepti Sharma, the UP Warriorz aim to create history playing for the first time at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The UP Warriorz will first face the Gujarat Giants on March 3 during this leg of the WPL. After this, under the able coaching of Jon Lewis, the team will take on the Mumbai Indians and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 6 and 8, respectively.

UP Warriorz WPL 2025 squad: Deepti Sharma (C), Uma Chetry (WK), Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khamnar, Kiran Navgire, Dinesh Vrinda, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana. (ANI)

