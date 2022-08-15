Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Minister of Jal Shakti and Flood Control Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday held a silent march from Lok Bhawan to the GPO in Lucknow held on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

According to an official statement, the event also saw the participation of family members of partition victims. The Chief Minister also paid tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives during the partition.

Held on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Sunday, the march reminded people of the old wounds that partition and the resultant displacement inflicted on scores of Indians, while the participants paid their tributes silently to the victims, holding the Tricolour in their hands.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister inaugurated an exhibition of pictures and documents depicting the history of partition and its devastating impact on people at the GPO.

Later, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the GPO.

The members of families of partition victims also shared their pain with the CM, showing him the things that their ancestors had brought from their homes in Pakistan. Some had items related to the memory of their mother, while others had utensils made in 1926 to show to the CM.

At the end of the event, Chief Minister along with both the Deputy CMs paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day last year through a tweet.

Meanwhile, a heartrending exhibition of pictures narrating the tragedy of partition was held by the Department of Information and Culture on the direction of CM Yogi at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

Pictures of scores of people sitting despairingly in train bogies, helpless mothers with children, long queues for bread and water in relief camps and refugees walking to unknown destinations brought tears to the visitors' eyes. (ANI)

