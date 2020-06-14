India News | UP CM Directs Officials to Form Team for Verifying Documents Used to Get Govt Teachers' Job

Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to set up a dedicated team to verify the document using which teachers were appointed in government schools across the state.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials at his residence here, Adityanath asked them to constitute a dedicated team to verify the documents of teachers appointed in schools under the departments of Secondary Education, Higher Education, Basic Education, Social Welfare and Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas, a statement issued by the state government said.

Also Read | Lockdown to be Imposed Again? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post.

The development comes in the wake of withdrawal of salaries from several government schools in the state based on forged documents in the name of one Anamika Shukla.

"Stringent action should be initiated against the defaulters," the statement quoted the chief minister as having said.

Also Read | HM Amit Shah Calls Meeting of All Political Parties of Delhi on Monday to Review COVID-19 Situation in National Capital: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)