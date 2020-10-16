Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Member Rajendra Singh discussed the issues regarding disaster management and preparedness of the state.

The NDMA team also visited the Integrated State Disaster Control Room and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Conning US Nationals Busted in Gurugram, Owner Was MCG Contractor, Say Police.

"During the state tour program of the central parties of NDMA, CM Yogi Adityanath met the team at his residence. Discussed the continuing strength of the COVID control system in the state," CM Office, Government of Uttar Pradesh tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)