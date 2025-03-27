Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday underscored the transformation of Mirzapur district over the past decade, attributing the progress to the double-engine governance model.

Emphasising the importance of the Maa Vindhyavasini corridor, he stated that the project has led to a fivefold increase in revenue within a year.

He was speaking at a district-level event focused on service, security, and good governance.

"District-level events are being held on service, security, and good governance of the double-engine government. I received the opportunity to participate in these events. In the last 10 years, Mirzapur district has transformed. The Bansagar project has been completed, Maa Vindhyavasini has been constructed, and we have also allocated funds for the Vindhyavasini temple area.

"I am happy to tell you that the work that has been done here in the last eight to ten years is a result of that, that the revenue through the temple corridor here has grown five times within a year. Had Maa Vindhyavasini corridor not been there, the burden of crowd here due to Prayagraj's Mahakumbh would have made it difficult. But the corridor project went ahead in a timely manner," he added.

Ahead of this, he visited the Maa Vindhyavasini Devi Temple and offered prayers.

CM also highlighted the importance of faith in driving economic growth while addressing a public meeting at an exhibition showcasing his government's achievements over the past eight years.

Speaking about the development of religious corridors, CM Yogi mentioned that the corridor of Maa Vindhyavasini has already attracted lakhs of visitors, contributing to the region's growth.

Speaking at the event, CM said, "Faith can also become the basis of economic growth, or Mahakumbh paved the way for it, and I congratulate you. After the development of a corridor of Maa Vindhyavasini, lakhs of Sardars have visited it, and I thank you all for visiting with reverence."

He further added, "Ganga Expressway is the largest expressway in the country, until now, between Meerut and Prayagraj. We have decided to conduct a survey and connect Maa Vindhyavasini Dham to Baba Vishwanath Dham. This expressway should be connected with Purvanchal Expressway."

He also emphasised the significance of the Ganga Expressway, describing it as the largest expressway in the country. It will connect key religious sites like Maa Vindhyavasini Dham and Baba Vishwanath Dham, further enhancing connectivity and economic development.

"Expressway is the backbone of the economy, the infrastructure will be strengthened, connectivity will be so much better, and there will be such a good possibility of moving the economy forward. Through this eight-year Janpati Mahotsav, you must be seeing the exhibition that is being held; through this, you all must be getting a glimpse, and you must have seen that when you select and send good people, a medical college was also built in Mirzapur, and a corridor of Maa Vindhyavasini was also built. When the new generation graduates, parents will also be a part of the celebration. You will receive the blessings of Vindhyavasini," Yogi said.

An exhibition has been organised to showcase the achievements of Yogi's government in the last eight years. Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers and Health & Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, was also present. (ANI)

