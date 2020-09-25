Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 465 crore in Deoria district.

“The projects were inaugurated on the birth anniversary of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya…,” Adityanath said after launching the projects via video conferencing.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: IANS-C Voter Survey Says 30.9% Prefer Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.

Talking about the contentious farm bills, he said, “The farm bills passed in Parliament are for the benefit of farmers, but some selfish people are confusing them.”

The CM also called for making timely payments to sugarcane farmers, adding that the administration will within 24 hours provide adequate compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rain.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: IANS-C Voter Survey Says PM Narendra Modi Still Largely Popular, Nitish Kumar May Face Voter Angst.

Taking note of waterlogging and water drainage issues, he asked the Deoria Nagar Palika to submit a proposal for water drainage. He said appropriate funds for the same will be made available.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)