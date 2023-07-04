Varanasi/Gorakhpur (UP) Jul 4 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi and Gorakhpur on July 7, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday inspected the venues and directed officials to complete all preparations in time.

He also instructed the officials to run a 'Plastic Free Kashi' campaign for the next two days in the prime minister's Lok Sabha constituency.

During the review meeting at the Circuit House in Varanasi, the chief minister emphasised on proper preparations in view of possible rains and instructed officials to ensure that stray animals are not seen roaming on roads.

Extending greeting to people Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, Adityanath said, "It is a matter of fortune that the prime minister is coming to Varanasi in the month of Shravan itself. It is the responsibility of all of us to make the programme successful."

He also instructed the engineers of the electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Varanasi during the month of Shravan.

In Gorakhpur, the prime minister will attend the closing ceremony of the Gita Press centenary year on July 7 and will flag off a Vande Bharat Express train.

