Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually launched the urea and other fertilizer distribution program for the farmers in the state.

Chief Minister Adityanath, during the conference, said, "I'm glad to share that the department along with Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited has launched an awareness program to benefit the farmers in the state."

"The program will not only help us to spread awareness among the farmers but also ensure the availability of the adequate Urea in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," Adityanath added.

He also congratulated the state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and his team for the initiative.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji today launched the urea marketing work of Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited through video conferencing at his government residence," said the CMO Uttar Pradesh in a roughly translated tweet from Hindi.

"This effort of the Chief Minister will help in ensuring adequate availability of urea to the farmers of the state," it added.

The program is headed by Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited to create awareness among the farmers. The company has established the fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur to avail of the adequate amount of urea and other fertilizers. (ANI)

