Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met a team of 21 children belonging to the disadvantaged Chenchu tribal community, who are on an expedition to the Himalayas, an official spokesman said.

The Chenchus live in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha.

Interacting with the children at his residence, the CM directed officials to ensure their security and availability of proper food for them. He asked to make sure that the children safely reach their destination.

The children will cover 15 states, 75 districts and over 9,000 kilometres on bicycle in a 150-day-long journey, the spokesman said.

The team has 15 boys and six girls.

The group started their journey from Palutla village in Yerragondapalem tehsil of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on February 6 and will go up to Ladakh.

During their interaction with the CM Yogi, the children recited the holy “Gayatri Mantra”.

The chief minister also emphasised on the importance of connecting the tribal people with the mainstream in order to make use of their untapped energy.

The CM praised the idea of helping the poor but talented athletes in exploring the outside world and also distributed tracksuits and cycles among the tribal children.

