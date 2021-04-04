Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to the security personnel who lost their lives in an ambush by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

In a statement issued here by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath said that the highest martyrdom attained by the brave jawans, who displayed exemplary courage and bravery while defending the country, will always be remembered.

The chief minister also paid tributes to Rajkumar Yadav of Ayodhya and Dharamdev Kumar of Chandauli, who were among the 22 security personnel killed in the naxal attack.

He also announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the jawans from the state and government jobs.

The statement said that roads will be named after them.

A group of an estimated 400 naxal, armed with LMGs, had ambushed security forces delpoyed for a special operation, killing at least 22 personnel and injuring 30 others, besides decamping with over a dozen sophisticated arms, officials in Chhattisgarh said on Sunday.

