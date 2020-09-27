Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday will hold a video conference with officials over COVID-19 situation in the state.

Adityanath has recently instructed officials to enhance the number of beds and manpower at COVID-19 hospitals to control the pandemic.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2020: Congress Releases 2nd List of 9 Candidates For By-Elections; Satish Sikarwar to Contest From East Gwalior to Contest from Gwalior, Ajab Kushwaha From Sumawali.

"The state government is committed to keeping the public safe from the COVID-19 infection. The government is committed to keep the pandemic away from the state and provide better treatment to the people, " Adityanath said, as per the CMO.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 57,086 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh while 5,517 people have succumbed to the disease in the state.

Also Read | Website Designer, Accused of Developing Portal Used For Prostitution, Cleared of Criminal Charges by Karnataka High Court.

India's COVID count reached 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated and 94,503 deaths as of Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)