Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur BRD Medical College on Wednesday and instructed the officials concerned to make ready a new 300-bed COVID-19 hospital by the end of this month.

He also inspected an under-construction 500-bed children's hospital and said that at present, more than 1.51 lakh beds are available in the state for COVID-19 patients.

Also Read | Idukki Landslide Death Toll Rises to 55, Rescue Operations Underway, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020.

"Seventy-thousand teams in the state are making door-to-door surveys to trace coronavirus patients and more than one lakh swab samples are being tested daily. Due to the large number of tests, it is becoming easier to identify more COVID-19 patients in the state," the chief minister told reporters.

Adityanath said training is important to defeat the pandemic and he has instructed officials that apart from focusing on new COVID-19 hospitals and facilities, emphasis should be on training.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 3's 12GB Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21 via Flipkart.

He also instructed officials to set up COVID-19 hospitals in Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Deoria districts.

"At present, more than 1.51 lakh beds are available for coronavirus patients in the state. Those without any symptoms can be quarantined at home. But we must remember that if a separate room with a washroom is not available at home, patients should go to a COVID hospital.

Patients from many districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Terai areas of Nepal, west Bihar come to Gorakhpur for medical treatment. Keeping in view the expected number of patients, I have instructed to set up a new 300-bed COVID-19 hospital at children hospital in BRD Medical College."

Instructions have been given to ensure ventilators along with all other level-2 and level-3 facilities and equipment at the 100-bed TB hospital, the chief minister said.

"There is no dearth of facilities and medicines for treatment of COVID-19 in the state. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has aptly faced the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic and life of every citizen is important for the government. We'll take all possible steps to save people from this pandemic," Adityanath added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)