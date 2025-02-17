Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a BJP legislature meeting in Lucknow ahead of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present in the meeting along with other ministers and MLAs of the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke to the media after the meeting and slammed Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Maurya stated that Akhilesh is in a distressed state and he will be the last ruler of the Mulayam Singh Yadav sultanate. Maurya added that only the BJP government has an agenda of development.

He said, "I can see Akhilesh Yadav in a distressed state due to lack of power...I had already said that he will be the last ruler of the Sultanate of late Mulayam Singh Yadav from 2012 to 2017... Now he should give up support of mafia, stop the politics of appeasement and work like a good leader in the opposition... They are becoming 'Samaptwadi Party' instead of Samajwadi Party, and like their ally Congress, are losing various elections...Only BJP is capable of bringing development..."

Speaking on the budget session, the UP Deputy CM stated that the speaker will deliver the speech on Tuesday and the budget will be present. He also urged the opposition to understand and deliver their duty.

" Tomorrow, speaker will deliver speech, and then the budget will be presented. Opposition should understand and deliver their duty. govt is ready to respond to every question of opposition. With achievements, we are going to budget 2025. Central govt presented a fabulous budget and likewise, state govt will also do the same...", he said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna also gave up his inputs on the budget session after the BJP legislature meeting and said that government is ready to answer all the questions of the government and an appeal has been made to all the leaders to be present in the house.

"Today a meeting took place a meeting of business advisory committee and Dalit leaders...we have appealed to everyone to stay inside Assembly throughout the session...govt is ready to answer every question of opposition...", Khanna said.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak claimed that the budget which will be presented on Tuesday will be of development. "Tomorrow the budget will be presented. This will be a budget dedicated for development and will be proved as a milestone...", he said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad also expressed his views on the UP Legislative Assembly budget session and said that the opposition should raise the voice of the people properly as it is their job. " It is opposition's jobs to raise voice, to raise voice for people's interest...it should be done positively...we need to put forward our word democratically...", Nishad said. (ANI)

