India News | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Transparent Recruitment, Distributes Appointment Letters to 930 Computer Operators

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday underscored the state government's recruitment drive and transparency in the selection process while addressing a programme in Lucknow where appointment letters were distributed to newly selected 930 Computer Operators (Grade A).

CM Yogi said the government has ensured a fair and transparent recruitment process over the years and highlighted the scale of recent hiring in the police force.

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"We carried out the recruitment process with complete transparency...today, we are distributing appointment letters to 930 computer operators. You may have seen the recent exam for approximately 35,000 police officers. 28 lakh young people applied for it," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting previous recruitments, he further said, "Before that, we also conducted exams for 41,000 home guards. In the last 9 years, 2.25 lakh police personnel have been recruited in various stages."

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Emphasising governance principles, CM Yogi said, "No recommendations, no discrimination. To establish the rule of law and achieve the goals of good governance, we must start from here."

CM Yogi Adityanath further emphasised that the Uttar Pradesh Police has created a new identity for itself across the country.

"Over the past 9 years, under the guidance and leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has met expectations to achieve the goals of good governance. The rapid pace at which the UP police force has worked towards achieving those goals has made it an example of moral policing in the country...Before 2017, what was the public's perception of the police? There was an average of one riot every two or three days, and curfews were imposed for months. Violence would erupt before festivals, and even police officers were unsafe...how could one imagine the safety of an ordinary citizen," he said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a 50 per cent concession in bus fares for NEET aspirants appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, while also issuing directives regarding Muharram observances, International Yoga Day celebrations and administrative functioning across the state.

The Chief Minister announced that students appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be held on June 21, would be provided a 50 per cent concession in bus fares to facilitate their travel to examination centres.

Reviewing preparations for the upcoming International Yoga Day, observed globally on June 21, the Chief Minister said that celebrations would be organised across all 57,000 Gram Panchayats and 762 urban local bodies in the state.

The Chief Minister also issued guidelines ahead of Muharram, which will be observed on June 26, stressing that the occasion should be observed with solemnity and discipline. (ANI)

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