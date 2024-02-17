Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the three-day 'Regional Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Exhibition 2024' on Saturday.

While addressing the attendees of the event, "For those interested in the regional crops and to contribute to the development of the state, Uttar Pradesh is a state of possibilities for them. 16% of India's total population lives in Uttar Pradesh, whereas it has only 11% of the country's agricultural land and in that 11% we contribute 20% of India's total food production."

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Appears Before Rouse Avenue Court via Video Conference, Says 'Unable To Come Physically Due to Budget Session'.

Meanwhile, final preparations are underway for the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) by the Yogi government, marking a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's economic landscape.

This mega event, aimed at implementing investments of Rs 10 lakh crores, will witness the presence of prominent industrialists from India and abroad. On the other hand, on February 19, GBC will also be organised in all 75 districts of UP, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Two-Day National Convention To Chart Strategy for LS Polls Set To Begin Today in Delhi's Bharat Mandap.

Scheduled from February 19 to 21 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, the GBC will witness the esteemed presence of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. The district magistrates will play a crucial role in organizing the event in the districts.

"Through the Ground Breaking Ceremony, a total of 14,537 projects with an investment of Rs 10 lakh, 15 thousand, and 583 crores are fully prepared to be implemented in the state. This includes 300 projects with an investment of Rs 500 crores, 895 projects with an investment ranging from Rs 100 to 500 crores, 4,577 initiatives with investments ranging from Rs 10 to 100 crores, and the majority being 8,735 projects with an investment of Rs 1 to 10 crores. After the implementation of all these projects, more than 34 lakh jobs will be generated," the Chief Minister's office said.

GBC@IV is poised not only to expedite industrial growth across the entire state but also to inject fresh momentum into industrial development within every district.

CM Yogi has directed that during the district-level Ground Breaking Ceremony events, exhibitions showcasing the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative be set up. Additionally, the ground verification for ready projects for GBC@IV should be completed with 100 per cent accuracy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)